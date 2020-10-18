Getty Images



Tottenham Hotspur had second place in the Premier League table in their sights as they started scoring early against West Ham on Sunday. Heung-min Son opening the scoring in the first minute. Son would stay active in the attack and find Harry Kane for Spurs’ second goal in the eighth minute. Kane would extend Tottenham’s lead with a third goal in the 16th minute.

Spurs entered halftime leading 3-0 and kept that advantage for must of the second half. Tottenham stayed aggressive, with Kane getting good looks on the pitch, and they subbed in Gareth Bale during the 72nd minute. The team appeared to have the match locked up.

Then things got interesting.

The Hammers broke through on goal in the 82nd minute with Fabian Balbuena scoring a header off a free kick. Tottenham would continue to unravel as an own goal occurred almost immediately after West Ham’s opener. In the 85th minute, West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal whipped on a cross, but it deflected off Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez into the net, making it 3-2.

Then in the winding minutes of stoppage time, West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini connected on goal with a laser shot from distance that slotted through the top right corner. It gave the Hammers a point in the standings and robbed Tottenham of a home victory. Take a look at one of the best Premier League goals of the season:

Tottenham has eight points through five Premier League games, and Spurs sat sixth in the table after Sunday’s draw.