After a jittery start to the ongoing edition of the Premier League, Tottenham have slowly started growing into the season. There’s been a clear change in the atmosphere engulfing the club with the side embarking on a fruitful set of results prior to the international set of fixtures.

The 6-1 schooling of Manchester United was not only the side’s most emphatic result of the season but across the last year. It was a pulsating attacking display of attacking football meted out by the club, one which has the potential as serving as the defining moment for the side this term.

That profound win paired with a bevy of new signings has suddenly seen talk surrounding the club take a complete turnaround. This is no longer a disgruntled and despondent unit, one which was consistently being disparaged and berated for an appaling brand of football.

With just the shot in their arm, Tottenham are set to approach this London clash with wind in their sails. Elsewhere, West Ham make a foray into the upcoming matchup buoyed as well after the side pulled off one of the most unlikeliest results of the season against Wolverhampton.

While that result coupled by a 3-0 thumping of Leicester City will bolster West Ham in today’s contest, we don’t see them having enough in the tank to down Tottenham.

Probable Playing 11

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Lamela, Kane, Son

West Ham

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Antonio

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Tottenham Vs West Ham

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 9:00pm IST

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Tottenham

West Ham

Bygone Encounter

Manchester United Vs Tottenham: 1-6

West Ham Vs Leicester City: 3-0

Goal-Keeper

After shipping in goals in their opening couple of encounters this season, West Ham have not let in a single win in two straight matches now. Its been down to the might and knowhow of goal-keeper Lukasz Fabianski, someone who has overturned the team’s defence with a string of well versed saves to his name.

Defenders

Although Tottenham still have defensive issues to sort out and address, the team is clearly working upon them. The side is taking time but there’s clear improvement in the defensive setup of the team, one boosted by the arrival of Sergio Reguilon.

CBs Toby Alderweireld and Davidson Sanchez link up with the fullback, two names whose ability to win the ball and win the aerial duels will serve the side well today.

Midfielders

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg has had a clear impact at Tottenham since his arrival from Southampton. He’s managed to offer semblance to an other dreary midfield, one he’s helped stabilise and rescue from the sinking ship it was in the 2019-20 season.

After being left in the cold by Tottenham, Tanguy Ndombele finally ended up getting a chance the last time around. And he’s implored the team to consider him for regular selection with a ravishing display, one which saw him do everything asked of him the last time around.

Jarrod Bowen has been at the forefront of his side’s revival in form this season. He’s top scoring for the side at the moment with three goals, a player who has not only worked the flanks but has come up with some scorching shots as well.

Pablo Fornals with the one assist links up with him for the day’s contest.

Strikers

He’s continued his electric form from last season into this sortie as well to already rifle his way through to two goals to see us make Michail Antonio our pick from West Ham. The home side on the other hand sees un indulge in the services of top scorer Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane who has pulled off a staggering 3 goals and 6 assists.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Kane’s 9 goal contributions see him be our captain for the day while Son is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Lukasz, Toby, Davidson, Sergio, Tanguy, Pierre, Fornals, Jarrod, Kane, Son, Antonio

