Tobin Heath joined Manchester United this season, and the creative attacking midfielder kicked off her goalscoring tally for the side on Sunday with a rocket of a right-footed shot.

The goal came against West Ham and gave Manchester United a 2-0 lead in the 24th minute.

Heath has plied her trade in NWSL up to this point, but joined a growing cascade of USWNT players who are finding playing time by linking up with WSL sides. Heath was joined by Christen Press at United, while Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis have joined Manchester City.

Here is a look at the goal from Heath that doubled United’s lead: