TNF Vs CJB Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Tenerife await a gritty and gusty Joventut side today as they look to keep their winning record going in the league

While Real Madrid and Barcelona have emerged as the usual names in the talk for this season’s title fight, Tenerife have emerge as early surprise contenders. With wins in all of their first four fixtures in the Spanish La Liga 2020-21, the side finds itself sitting as high as 3rd place, a spot it would be looking to safeguard come today.

While Tenerife’s sensational start has been worthy of all the plaudits crooned the side’s way, the team awaits its true test today. When fourth placed Joventut come calling, Tenerife will encounter a side which will match them every step of the way, a side more than capable of halting this Tenerife juggernaut.

Sitting level on points with Tenerife, for Joventut, this clash is as pivotal as it is for Tenerife. A win not only extends their winning spree to three fixtures but see them move above Tenerife in the points tally, ramifications set to see the side peddle out its most impeccable brand of basketball today.

TNF Vs CJB Fantasy Probable Winner

We have a riveting tie on our hands today, one which can swing in either side’s favour. One of the trickiest ties for us to determine, we will be siding with Tenerife only due to their ability to shoot points across the field.

Probable Playing 5

Tenerife

Doornekamp, Salin, Guerra, Borgis, Lopez

Joventut

Ventura, Ribas, Tomic, Bassas, Morgan

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Tenerife Vs Joventut Badalona

Date And Time: 19th October, Monday: 12:15am

Venue: Pabellón Insular Santiago Martín, San Cristóbal de La Laguna

Best Shooter

Tenerife

Joventut

Best Defender

Tenerife

Joventut

Bygone Encounter

Tenerife Vs Fuenlabrada: 91-87

Badalona Vs Basket Baskonia: 88-81

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Joventut’s Ferran Bassas will represent our side as the point guard for the upcoming scrimmage. He managed to help himself to steady 5 boards and 4 dimes the last time around, a performance which saw him control the centre of the court for his team.

Shooting Guard

Joining him for the day’s affair is Pau Ribas who touched the roof with 14 points and 6 assists the last time he took to the court, a sprawling show of attacking basketball that saw him pull off quick break points at crucial junctures.

Tenerife’s first pick for the upcoming contest will be Sasu Salin. The player has emerged as a crucial component of his side’s rampant juggernaut, a player who has made for compelling viewing given the manner in which he’s lined up his points from the deep.

Small Forward

Getting an elevated role in his side’s shooting arounds the last time around, Emir Sulejmanovic showed why he’s worthy of escalated minutes with 6 points to his name.

Power Forward

On a day when Tenerife decided to rest a string of their usual names, Aaron Doornekamp ensured the lack of quality didn’t hurt his side on the day. He top scored for the side with 11 points and 5 rebounds, a player crucial to scripting the side’s fourth win on the spin.

The opposition on the other hand see us indulge in the services of Conor Morgan who made his way into both the paints to record 7 points and 7 rebounds on the day.

Centre

Ante Tomic will link up with him after his ability to shoot inside the paint with a high conversion rate saw him end up with a staggering 13 points. The other side of the docket sees us rope in Giorgi Shermadini after he went on a rampage with his crossovers and handles to register 18 points.

Star Player

His 11 points and 5 rebounds see Aaron be our star player while Giorgi is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Bassas, Salin, Ribas, Emir, Aaron, Morgan, Giorgi, Tomic

