Jey Uso is currently in the middle of a main event run alongside the Universal Champion and cousin Roman Reigns. However, when it is all said and done, he will go back to tag team wrestling with brother Jimmy and pursue greatness together.

Many would consider the twins one of, if not the best tag team in the wrestling industry today. However, the twin brothers are clear about who they feel deserves that title. That team is none other than their WWE Colleagues who have recently been split apart.

The Usos name the best Tag Team in the game

The Usos took to twitter to pay tribute to rivals, New Day by admitting that they were the best tag team in the game. Big E has been drafted to SmackDown while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been moved to RAW.

This is the first time the group have been split up since their formation!

The trio competed together for the last time on the latest episode of SmackDown. After the match they hugged each other and thanked each other for being by their sides all through the years.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have recently been declared the WWE RAW Tag Team champions. They will now defend the title on Monday nights. Big E on the other hand, will look to climb the totem pole in singles wrestling on Friday nights.

