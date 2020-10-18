The Astros cheating scandal feels like it dominated the headlines years ago, but before the coronavirus pandemic caused a major delay to the season and kept fans from attending games in 2020, fans were planning on relentlessly heckling the Astros throughout the year.

Houston had a rough regular season, and even lost ace Justin Verlander to injury – but the Astros entered Saturday’s Game 7 just one win away from a World Series appearance. The Astros had a losing record and only qualified for the playoffs due to the expanded format for 2020, but overturned a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series against Tampa with three consecutive wins.

Houston’s playoff run finally ended in Petco Park on Saturday. Rays star Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give Tampa Bay an early lead, and catcher Mike Zunino followed up with two RBIs, including a solo homer, as the Rays took control of Game 7. The Astros scored two runs in the eighth to cut the deficit, but Peter Fairbanks struck out two batters in the ninth to earn the save and send the Rays to the World Series for the first time since 2008.

Finally, opposing fans could celebrate the end of the Astros’ season.