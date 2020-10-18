Super Overs in IPL 2020: The match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab witnessed a couple of super overs.

The 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai will be remembered in history as the first IPL match to witness a couple of super overs.

It all went down to the wire literally as Kings XI pacer Mohammed Shami restricted Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to score six runs in the super over.

In what will go down as some unreal scenes on a cricket field, Shami’s heroics matched those of Jasprit Bumrah who managed to not concede a boundary in his over against the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda.

It is worth mentioning that the batsmen who are dismissed in the first super over can’t bat in the second super over. Similarly, bowlers who have bowled in the first super over can’t bowl in the second super over.

Batting first in the second super over, Kieron Pollard played a crucial role in helping Mumbai to score 11/1.

Super Overs in IPL 2020

The skill level of the players at this years ipl has been remarkable! Cricket is alive and healthy! 👏 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 18, 2020

Bhai ho kya raha hai yaar in #MIvKXIP 🤯 We’re just glad we’ve got KG for our first Super Over 😅 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 18, 2020

Whatever else they may win or not, the award for engineering the most dramatic finishes is already with KXIP. — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 18, 2020

cinema halls are open again right? well, who’s gonna go with this on offer at home! #MIvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 18, 2020

Super over pe super over! Three in a day, could it more exciting then this? Great display by our indian fast Bowles. @MdShami11 vs @Jaspritbumrah93 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Hahahaha …. FOUR anyone? Anyone? https://t.co/RYU9wqrkLs — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 18, 2020

Let’s try this for Test cricket next. No more draws. #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 18, 2020

Credit to @MdShami11 for keeping his cool against Rohit and Quinton. Amazing display of intelligent bowling. #KXIP #IPLinUAE #SuperOver — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020

Bhai logon, This is the IPL surely not for the faint-hearted #cricket — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 18, 2020

