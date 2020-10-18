Super Overs in IPL 2020: The match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab witnessed a couple of super overs.

The 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai will be remembered in history as the first IPL match to witness a couple of super overs.

It all went down to the wire literally as Kings XI pacer Mohammed Shami restricted Indians’ Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock to score six runs in the super over.

In what will go down as some unreal scenes on a cricket field, Shami’s heroics matched those of Jasprit Bumrah who managed to not concede a boundary in his over against the likes of Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda.

It is worth mentioning that the batsmen who are dismissed in the first super over can’t bat in the second super over. Similarly, bowlers who have bowled in the first super over can’t bowl in the second super over.

Batting first in the second super over, Kieron Pollard played a crucial role in helping Mumbai to score 11/1.

Super Overs in IPL 2020

