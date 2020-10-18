Getty Images



Devin Bush, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting inside linebacker, suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Browns, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The injury will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said his linebacker sustained a “significant knee injury” following Pittsburgh’s 38-7 win.

The injury occurred near the end of the first half, with the Steelers enjoying a 24-0 lead. Bush sustained the injury after hitting Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass. The Browns scored their first touchdown of the game four plays later.

Bush was replaced in the lineup by Robert Spillane, a three-year veteran who is the middle of his second season with the Steelers. A significant contributor to Pittsburgh’s special teams units, Spillane had not seen time on defense since getting eight reps during the Steelers’ season-opening victory over the Giants.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bush has started in 19 of his 20 games with the Steelers. Last year, the former Michigan standout recorded 109 tackles to go with four rumble recoveries, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Through four games, Bush has recorded 21 tackles this season while helping Pittsburgh get off to its first 4-0 start since 1979.

Bush wasn’t the only Pittsburgh defender who sustained an injury on Sunday. Mike Hilton, who tallied three sacks during the Steelers’ first four games, also left Sunday’s game after suffering a shoulder injury. Expect Tomlin to offer updates on both players during his weekly Tuesday press conference.