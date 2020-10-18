SRH vs KKR super over: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain scored three boundaries in the last over to register a super over in Abu Dhabi.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Lockie Ferguson propelled his team to victory in the super over.

Chasing a 164-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner surprised one and all by not opening the batting alongside wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow but batting at No. 4 in a major batting overhaul.

Warner, who was in the middle in the ninth over, witnessed the likes of Bairstow (36) and Manish Pandey (6) falling in quick succession to hand an advantage to the opposition.

It was eventually a brisk 35-run partnership between Warner and Sunrisers all-rounder Abdul Samad (23) which brought back their team into the match.

Needing 18 runs to win in the last over, Warner took full advantage of Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell bowling with a short run-up due to an injury.

After starting with a no-ball, Russell conceded three consecutive boundaries as Warner played sensibly to draw the match. The southpaw ended up scoring 47* (33) including five fours.

With bowling figures of 4-0-15-3, Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for KKR in his first IPL 2020 match. Having dismissed the likes of Kane Williamson (29), Priyam Garg (4) and Pandey, Ferguson then dismissed Warner and Samad cheaply in the super over to turn the tables.

Chasing a paltry 3-run target in the super over, Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik sealed the chase without much discomfort.

SRH vs KKR super over

KKR have never won a Super Over. They are the England of Penalty Shootouts. Can they change this record on their fourth attempt? #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 18, 2020

Like they would a diamond, @KKRiders kept #LockieFerguson in a safe and only displayed him on the big day! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Lockie isn’t so low key at all. #lockieferguson — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020

Eoin Morgan. Kane Williamson. Johnny Bairstow. Lockie Ferguson. Trevor Bayliss. Brendon McCullum. Of course its a bloody super over. #KKRvsSRH #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 18, 2020

