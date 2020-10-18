SOP vs KHP Final Fantasy Prediction : Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – 18 October 2020 (Multan)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Southern Punjab in the Final game of the National T20 Cup 2020 which will be played at the Multan International Stadium in Multan. The domestic T20 cup of Pakistan is here with almost all the major stars participating in the tournament and this promises to be a brilliant tournament.

This is the Grand-Finale of the tournament and there will be a deserved winner in this game. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the best bowling line-up in the tournament and they are just dominating in every game whereas Southern Punjab have struggled in the tournament but have managed to come this far. If everything goes right, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should dominate the game.

Pitch Report – The pitch is going to favour the batsmen with absolutely no help for the bowlers. Teams should target 180 runs on this wicket.

Match Details :

Time:- 8.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Southern Punjab – Shan Masood, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Abbas, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Illyas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Musadiq Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Imran Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of T20 games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, and Khushdil Shah.

SOP vs KHP Team Wicket-Keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 9.5) and Zeeshan Ashraf (Price 8.5) will be our wicket-keepers. Rizwan has been brilliant throughout the tournament as an opener and played a beautiful knock of 67 runs in the semi-final as well whereas Ashraf is also a really good youngster and he also scored a half-century in the semi-final. Both are of them are openers and are vital for their respective teams.

SOP vs KHP Team Batsmen

Shan Masood (Price 9) and Khushdil-Shah (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Southern Punjab. Masood has not been at his best in the tournament but he was really good in the last game and played a really good knock of 78 runs whereas Shah has been brilliant in the tournament and has even scored the fastest ever century by a Pakistani. Both of them are brilliant players.

Fakhar Zaman (Price 9.5) and Mohammad Hafeez (Price 10) will be our batsmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zaman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored four half-centuries in the tournament which includes one in the semi-final as well whereas Hafeez is a world-class player and will be handy in this pressure game. Both of them are International level players.

SOP vs KHP Team All-Rounders

Aamer Yamin (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from Southern Punjab. Yamin has been brilliant with both bat and the ball throughout the tournament. He failed in the semi-final but he has been a top-class player.

SOP vs KHP Team Bowlers

Zahid Mahmood (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from Southern Punjab. Zahid has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 7 wickets in the last three games as well. He should be a definite pick in this game.

Shaheen Afridi (Price 9.5), Wahab Riaz (Price 9), and Usman Khan-Shinwari (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Afridi and Riaz have been brilliant in the tournament and have picked 17 & 13 wickets respectively. Shinwari has picked four wickets in the last three games and has been bowling well as well. All three of them are left-arm pacers and are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Rizwan

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.