SJ Vs SS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Conference leaders Seattle face a resurgent Earthquakes side today.

After holding a runaway lead atop of the Western Conference of MLS 2020-21, Seattle Sounders are suddenly no longer resting their head on the pillow they were a couple of weeks back. With two defeats in their last five fixtures, the sides lead atop of the points tally has been wiped away to see three teams in with a shot of occupying the much yearned for top spot.

While the side still occupies the top spot, its by the barest of margins at the moment. The 3-1 defeat to Los Angeles the last time around not only cut short their three match winning spree but more importantly now sees Portland and Sporting Kansas City all have the same 30 points as Seattle Sounders.

It’s a narrative which makes today’s fixture a must win affair for the club. The side knows any further slipups could end up being calamitous for them and could potentially end up throwing all their plans and the hard work embedded in place till now in the league up in the air.

SJ Vs SS Fantasy Probable Winner

Out looking to avenge their foregone defeat, Seattle await yet another tricky test today. They are up against a San Jose Earthquakes side which has gone on an uptick across the course of the last month, a team making massive strides in the league standings with four wins from its last five outings.

This will be a humdinger of a contest between two sides who’ll throw everything they possess into the affair. Seattle’s defensive setup is what works in their favour, one which will see the side just about scamper its way to a crucial two points.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Danny will be out of action due to his current injury while the triad of Guram, Valeri and Lopez are all in quarantine at the moment.

Both Danny and Jones will fail to make the cut for Seattle given their injuries while Raul, Gustav and Xavier are all spending time in quarantine currently.

San Jose Earthquakes

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Rubio, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Seattle Sounders

Frei, Smith, Kee-hee, Torres, Leerdam, Roldan, Raul, Gustav and , Svensson, Jones, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: Earthquakes Vs Sounders

Date And Time: 19th October, Monday- 7:30am IST

Venue: Providence Park, Portland

Top Goal Scorer

San Jose Earthquakes

Sounders

Bygone Encounter

Los Angeles Vs Sounders: 3-1

LA Galaxy Vs Earthquakes: 0-4

Goal-Keeper

From being the most horrid setup in the conference to now keeping cleansheets in both of their last couple of wins, San Jose Earthquakes have JT Marcinkowski to thank for their incredible defensive turnaround.

Defenders

Barring the three goals they ended up leaking the last time around, this San Jose Earthquakes has been largely impeccable defensively. The side has been extremely frugal in defence, a team which has let in the least number of goals in the competition at a measly 17.

It’s a side which has given the best of attacks cold feet and we envisage the side leaving San Jose Earthquakes barking up the wrong tree today as well. The ever present likelihood of a cleansheet for Seattle sees us rope in the trio of Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade and Brad Smith from the team.

Midfielders

For all of San Jose Earthquakes’ renaissance in the league, there’s no disguise the fact that this backline is a vulnerable one. Its been jittery infront of vicious attacking teams, sides of the like of Seattle Sounders.

It’s a tie where Nicolas Lodeiro who has the four goals and three assists can easily go berserk in to see him become our first pick from Seattle. Joining him up is Cristian Roldan who has the three assists, a player who has squared the ball for his counterparts in lethal positions.

With Seattle having been thumped for three goals the last time around, teams now have the lowdown on how to breach this defence. They are areas Chris Wondolowski will be looking to exploit as the Earthquakes man looks to add to his two goal tally.

The duo of Jackson Yueill and Judson join up from the side, two versatile players capable of keeping the ball moving quickly with their ball handling abilities.

Strikers

The top assist provider for the Earthquakes, Cristian Espinoza has set up four assists for his side to make him an instant pick for us. Elsewhere with a staggering 6 goals in his kitty, Jordan Morris will be snagged by us from the opposition.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With 6 goals and 3 assists to his name, Morris steps out as our captain while Nicolas is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marcinkowski, Leerdam, Smith, Yeimar, Yueill, Judson, Roldan, Lodeiro, Chris, Morris, Espinoza

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.