RB Vs RS Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Battle for second place set to take the league by aplomb when second and third clash heads in the competition.

Today’s matchup between Real Betis and Real Sociedad is going to make for an intoxicating brew. This has all the makings of an intriguing contest, an edge of the seat humdinger between second and third place in La Liga 2020-21.

With just the solitary point seeing Real Betis sit in second place, the one point ahead of Real Sociedad at the moment, this clash has a cliff-hanger written all over it. Not only would a win for either side see it nail second spot in its favour but also potentially take the side into first spot as well if Real Madrid falter earlier in the day.

And while they are currently in third, its Real Sociedad who are being touted to pull off a win here. Despite the bevy of injuries hampering them at the moment, the side’s defence is what works in its favour, a backline capable of giving the best of teams cold feet.

RB Vs RS Fantasy Probable Winner

After a string of two defeats on the bounce, Real Betis returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph against Valencia. The win was the ideal shot in the arm for the side ahead of today’s clash, a win which will serve them fruitfully on the day.

However, their defence has bogged them down this season and will turn out to be responsible for their third defeat in four encounters.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Dani, Victor and Francis are all going to be sitting out the affair for Real Betis given their ongoing injuries.

Asier, Luca and Martin are all out of action pertaining to their current injury situation.

Real Betis

Bravo, Montoya, Mandi, Bartra, Moreno, Carvalho, Rodriguez, Canales, Fekir, Joaquin, Iglesias

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal, Portu, D Silva, Guevara, Merino, Oyarzabal, Isak

Match Details

La Liga 2020-21

Match: Real Betis Vs Real Sociedad

Date And Time: 19th October, Monday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarín, Sevilla

Bygone Encounter

Valencia Vs Real Betis: 0-2

Real Sociedad Vs Getafe: 3-0

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Claudio Bravo might have worked in the backdrop for Real Betis the last time around but his performance was by no means a lowkey one. He pulled off a crucial cleansheet for the side on the day, one crucial to the side’s 2-0 win on the day.

Defenders

Real Sociedad’s defence turned side’s white as a sheet last season, a side which sparsely conceded and the team has been resilient in defence once again. The side has let in a measly two goals in five encounters, showings which have included three cleansheets in that timeframe.

It’s a side which looks good for a cleansheet all the time, one the club can easily accumulate today as well. It sees us immense in the three defenders with all of Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel and Artiz Elustondo being inducted in our team.

Midfielders

Portu has been the mainstay of Real Sociedad’s attack as has become customary of him across a string of seasons now. The club’s top scorer at the moment, he was always going to be inducted in our team for the day alongside Mikel Merino, the team’s leading assist provided with the two to his name.

While not many players have fancied taking of this Real Sociedad backline, Sergio Canales which have little such qualms. He’s pulled off the one goal and two assists, contributing to the most number of goals for the team to make him a must have pick.

William Carvalho has added an attacking penchant to his well rounded defensive skill set, one which has seen him score twice for the club already. Joaquin Rodriguez who has the one assist for the club will be wrapping up the triad from the side.

Strikers

With Real Betis’ defensive setup not being one of the most astute, Mikel Oyarzabal can easily add to his two goals to see him bring down the curtains on our set of picks for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Two goals for him see Portu captain our team for the day while Elustondo is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bravo, Elustondo, Gorosabel, Monreal, Robin, William, Canales, Merino, Rodriguez, Portu, Mikel

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.