The Baltimore Ravens are looking to keep pace in the AFC North when they travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 6. Baltimore is currently riding a two-game winning streak after falling to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Eagles have stumbled out of the gate in 2020, moving to a 1-3-1 record after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lamar Jackson has somewhat come back down to earth from his MVP season of a year ago but still has the Ravens as one of the premier teams in the conference. The same can’t be said for Carson Wentz as the Eagles quarterback has struggled with inconsistency through the first quarter of the season. Of course, that could partially be due to Wentz not having his entire complement of pass-catchers healthy.

In this space, we’ll be diving into all the betting angles of this matchup, including the spread, total, and a few player props that we find especially enticing. We’ll also show you the latest trends and how the line movement went throughout the week. All odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Penn.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ravens (-9.5) at Eagles

This spread stayed relatively stable as the week progressed up until the final injury report dropped. After opening with Baltimore -7 on Sunday, Monday saw it tick up a half-point. Then on Friday, the Ravens shot up to 9.5-point favorites after Lane Johnson, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery were among the Eagles to be ruled out.

The pick: Ravens -9.5. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are a road favorite in this one, which is a position that has proven extremely lucrative for bettors leading their way. For his career, Jackson is 5-0-1 ATS when favored by six or more points on the road, which only adds to his 10-2-1 overall ATS road record. The Ravens are 3-0-1 as touchdown favorites this season. On the other side, Carson Wentz is the other side of Jackson’s coin. The Eagles QB has the worst cover percentage (34%) in the NFL since 2018 (min. 15 starts).

Over/Under 46.5

The total opened at 47.5, and moved a decent amount. It fell a full point on Monday morning to only climb back up to the original number by Wednesday afternoon. On Friday after the injury report was released, the total dropped a point to 46.5

The pick: Under 46.5. The Under is 4-1 for the Ravens this season, and I expect that trend to continue here. They have a high-powered offense that should get out to an early lead, which likely paves the way for the backfield to kill clock and keep the game low. Their defense should also give the Eagles offense fits throughout the afternoon. The total has gone under in seven of Philadelphia’s last eight home games.

Best prop bets

Lamar Jackson total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5. Jackson has gone over this total in three of his five games this season and should continue to find success through the air against a Philadelphia secondary that is tied for the fourth-most passing touchdowns allowed (10) in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson total rushing yards: Over 49.5. Jackson has the ability to gain almost all of these yards on one carry and has hit the Over in three of his five games this season. Don’t let last week’s three-yard rushing performance scare you. A massive part of Jackson’s game is running the ball and that’ll continue in Week 6.

Carson Wentz total passing yards: Under 245.5. Wentz has only hit this Over twice this season and is facing a Ravens secondary that is a top-10 pass unit in the NFL through the first five weeks. Quarterbacks have been able to find success through the air against them, but Wentz hasn’t instilled enough confidence to have a strong day against this unit.

Carson Wentz total interceptions: Over .5 (-140). Wentz has not only thrown an interception in every game he’s played in this season, but already has four multi-interception days this year.

Miles Sanders total receiving yards: Over 26.5 (-120). Sanders has seen at least four targets in every game he’s played this season which should set himself up to hit the Over. Running backs have also had solid days in the receiving game this year against the Ravens. Last week Joe Mixon hauled in six receptions for 35 yards and Antonio Gibson logged 82 receiving yards in Week 4.