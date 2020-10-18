The Baltimore Ravens have won four of their first five games, but they find themselves one-half game out of first place in the AFC North. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have won just one of their first five contests but are in the same situation in the NFC East. The Eagles will attempt to post their first home victory of the season when they host the Ravens on Sunday. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia fell to 1-3-1 with its 38-29 setback at Pittsburgh last Sunday but has a chance to overtake Dallas for first place in a soft division. The Ravens are right on the heels of Pittsburgh after posting a dominant 27-3 home victory over Cincinnati in Week 5. Baltimore is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Eagles odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 46.5.

Now, the model has simulated Ravens vs. Eagles 10,000 times. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Eagles vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Eagles spread: Baltimore -9.5

Ravens vs. Eagles over-under: 46.5 points

Ravens vs. Eagles money line: Baltimore -440, Philadelphia +370

BAL: Ravens are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games

PHI: Eagles are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home contests

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is tied with Kansas City for eighth in the NFL in scoring at 29.8 points per game despite possessing a passing attack that ranks 31st (178.8 yards). Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is 26th with 949 passing yards and 31st with an average of 189.8. But the Ravens are among the top rushing teams in the league, with Jackson leading the way.

Jackson’s 238 yards on the ground top the club, which ranks third in the NFL in rushing offense (160.8 yards). Mark Ingram is right behind Jackson with 205 yards and shares the team lead of two rushing touchdowns with J.K. Dobbins. The 30-year-old Ingram ran for 103 yards and a pair of TDs in his last meeting with Philadelphia while playing for New Orleans.

Why the Eagles can cover

Miles Sanders has gotten off to a strong start in his second NFL season, rushing 62 times for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The 23-year-old from Penn State recorded the same number of rushing TDs as a rookie while gaining 818 yards.

Both of Sanders’ scores this year came in the loss to the Steelers, one of which was a 74-yard run in the first quarter, the longest rushing TD for Philadelphia since Brian Mitchell’s 85-yarder in 2000.

Carson Wentz is having his problems this season, but he may have a reliable receiver at his disposal in Travis Fulgham. The 25-year-old out of Old Dominion leads the Eagles with 209 receiving yards despite having played in only two games. Fulgham, who had 10 catches for 152 yards and a TD against Pittsburgh, has scored in both contests this year after failing to find the end zone in three games as a rookie with Detroit in 2019.

How to make Ravens vs. Eagles picks

