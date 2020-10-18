Several teams are looking to move beyond devastating injuries as the Week 6 NFL schedule unfolds. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disastrous blow when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an ankle injury that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. The Cowboys will now turn to for Bengals QB Andy Dalton on Monday Night Football when Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals. The latest Week 6 NFL odds from William Hill list Dallas as a one-point underdog.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are four-point favorites in the NFL Vegas odds against the Falcons even though star running back Dalvin Cook (groin) will miss Sunday’s contest. Where is the value on these NFL betting lines and others as teams across the league plug in replacements for injured stars? And which NFL spreads should you exploit? All of the Week 6 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 6 NFL picks now.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up over $7,500 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago.

It’s off to a strong 10-5 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 6 on an incredible 106-70 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 6 NFL odds and NFL betting lines, simulated every snap, and its predictions are in. Head to SportsLine now to see them all.

Top NFL predictions for Week 6

One of the top Week 6 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Ravens (-9.5) cover the spread on the road against the Eagles. Philadelphia is 1-3-1 straight-up this season and just 1-4 against the spread. The Ravens, meanwhile, have a 4-1 straight-up record with a 3-1-1 mark against the spread.

Philly has been hit hard by injuries and could be missing multiple receivers. The Eagles could be without star offensive lineman Lane Johnson as well after he hurt his ankle against Pittsburgh last week. Baltimore hasn’t been fazed playing on the road, as it has covered in six of its last seven away games. SportsLine’s model has the Ravens covering the spread well over 60 percent of the time, with the over (46.5) clearing by half-a-point.

Another one of the top Week 6 NFL picks from the model: The Steelers (-3.5) cover as home favorites against the Browns. Both teams enter Sunday’s AFC North matchup full of confidence. The Steelers are just one of four remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, while Cleveland has won four consecutive games under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Pittsburgh’s offense scored 38 points against the Eagles last week thanks in large part to the stellar performance from wide receiver Chase Claypool. The rookie from Notre Dame hauled in seven receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown in Pittsburgh’s victory over Philadelphia. Now, Claypool and Pittsburgh’s aerial attack will try to take advantage of a Cleveland secondary that’s giving up 296.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The model predicts that Ben Roethlisberger will throw for more than 275 yards and two touchdowns, while Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster will combine for 130 receiving yards, resulting in the Steelers covering the spread in over 60 percent of simulations. The under (51) also has plenty of value because it hits in well over 50 percent of the model’s simulations.

How to make Week 6 NFL picks

The model also has made the call on every other game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. It’s also identified a Super Bowl contender that goes down hard. You can only get every pick for every game here.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 6? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds from William Hill below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,500 on its top-rated NFL picks.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 6

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-9.5, 44.5)

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-1, 44.5)

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 54.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4, 54)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 53.5)

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (-3, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51)

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (+9.5, 46.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-8, 46)

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-9.5, 47)

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1, 55)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+3, 51.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (+4.5, 47.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (+1 55)