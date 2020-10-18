Next month will be the eight-year anniversary of Mark Sanchez’s “Butt Fumble” from Thanksgiving 2012 against the Patriots. And just to let you know how things have been going for the Jets, that play was undoubtedly the most memorable Jets moment over these past eight years.

But I must say that I did not expect the sequel to the Butt Fumble to come in the form of a Butt Interception (or Butt Pick!) by the Jets — those sorry, sorry Jets. Something went their way.

Well, 2020 continues to surprise.

During Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Jets, a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass was picked off by Marcus Maye who made this interception by pinning the ball on his butt.

Sure, the Jets were down 24-0 at the time, and Joe Flacco took a 28-yard sack on the ensuing drive, but BUTT PICK.

NFL fans definitely enjoyed the Butt Pick.

It’s all the Jets have to be proud of this season. BUTT PICK.