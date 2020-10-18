Sunday’s NFL schedule is highlighted by two marquee matchups between Super Bowl contenders, making for plenty of tough decisions for your NFL DFS lineups. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. There’s no shortage of star power available in the NFL DFS player pool, with Mike Evans, Davante Adams, Kareem Hunt and JuJu Smith-Schuster among the top-priced options in those matchups.

Other games on Sunday that you can build your NFL DFS stacks around include Texans vs. Titans and Lions vs. Jaguars, both of which feature an over-under of 53 points or higher at William Hill. FanDuel is running a $3M NFL Sunday Million, while DraftKings is hosting a $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire that awards $1M to the winner. Before locking in your Week 6 NFL DFS strategy, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 5, McClure identified Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott as one of his top NFL DFS picks. The result: Elliott erupted for 105 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, returning 23.5 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 6

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Week 6 is Packers running back Aaron Jones at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. Jones enters Week 6 having already recorded 374 rushing yards this season, which ranks fifth in the NFL. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry and has recorded at least four receptions in three of his first four games.

He’s scored at least one touchdown in every game this season, which bodes well for his NFL DFS value on a weekly basis. Jones is an integral part of Green Bay’s offense, which is averaging 445.5 yards per game this season. The dynamic running back faces a stiff test on Sunday against the Buccaneers, but Jones’ pass-catching skills makes him one of the top NFL DFS picks.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen at $7,400 on FanDuel and $7,300 on DraftKings. Thielen is coming off a sensational performance against the Seahawks, hauling in nine receptions or 80 yards and two touchdowns. Thielen enters Week 6 having already recorded six touchdowns through five games, which is tied for the most touchdown receptions in the NFL.

Now, Thielen gets an extremely advantageous matchup against the Falcons in Week 6. Atlanta’s defense is giving up 335.8 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

In addition, the Falcons have given up 10 touchdown receptions in their last three games. Lock him in as one of the top NFL DFS picks on Sunday and look for a big return against the Falcons.

