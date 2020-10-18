The New York Jets are a really bad football team. Like, a really bad football.

We all knew this going into Sunday’s Week 6 game in Miami and they only solidified their status as the worst team in the league with an absolutely miserable first half against the Dolphins in which they had more penalties than first downs and trailed 21-0 at the break.

Adam Gase’s awful offense continues to be awful, especially with Joe Flacco getting the start for an injured Sam Darnold. You have to wonder how many hours Gase has left as the Jets’ coach because this is getting really embarrassing for a franchise that is used to being embarrassing.

