The Tampa Bay Rays are in the 2020 World Series. The Rays took out the Astros in ALCS Game 7 on Saturday night, denying Houston as the team attempted a historic comeback bid. Who will join Tampa in the Fall Classic? Either the Braves or the Dodgers, who are facing off in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday night. The World Series is set to begin Tuesday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you’ll find the schedule for the LCS, as well as results from the LDS and the Wild Card Series:
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
|
Sun., Oct. 11
|
ALCS Game 1
|
Rays 2, Astros 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Mon., Oct. 12
|
ALCS Game 2
|
Rays 4, Astros 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 1
|
Braves 5, Dodgers 1
|
FINAL
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 13
|
NLCS Game 2
|
Braves 8, Dodgers 7
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
ALCS Game 3
|
Rays 5, Astros 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Wed., Oct. 14
|
NLCS Game 3
|
Dodgers 15, Braves 3
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
ALCS Game 4
|
Astros 4, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Thurs., Oct. 15
|
ALCS Game 5
|
Astros 4, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 4
|
Braves 10, Dodgers 2
|
FINAL
|
Fox & FS1
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 16
|
ALCS Game 6
|
Astros 7, Rays 4
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLCS Game 5
|
Dodgers 7, Braves 3
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 17
|
NLCS Game 6
|
Dodgers 3, Braves 1
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
ALCS Game 7
|
Rays 4, Astros 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Sun., Oct. 18
|
NLCS Game 7
|
Braves vs. Dodgers
|
8:15 p.m.
|
Fox & FS1
|
Arlington
*-if necessary
World Series (best-of-seven)
|
Tue., Oct. 20
|
World Series Game 1
|
Rays vs. TBD
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 21
|
World Series Game 2
|
Rays vs. TBD
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Fri., Oct. 23
|
World Series Game 3
|
TBD vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 24
|
World Series Game 4
|
TBD vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Sun., Oct. 25
|
World Series Game 5*
|
TBD vs. Rays
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|
Tue., Oct. 27
|
World Series Game 6*
|
Rays vs. TBD
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
|Wed., Oct. 28
|
World Series Game 7*
|
Rays vs. TBD
|
8 p.m.
|
Fox
|
Arlington
*-if necessary
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Astros 10, A’s 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Yankees 9, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Braves 9, Marlins 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Astros 5, A’s 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Rays 7, Yankees 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Dodgers 5, Padres 1
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Braves 2, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 3
|
A’s 9, Astros 7
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 3
|
Rays 8, Yankees 4
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Dodgers 6, Padres 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Braves 7, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Astros 11, A’s 6
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Yankees 5, Rays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Dodgers 12, Padres 3
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 9
|
ALDS Game 5
|
Rays 2, Yankees 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|
Tue., Sept. 29
|
AL Game 1
|
Astros 4, Twins 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
|
AL Game 1
|
White Sox 4, A’s 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 1
|
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
AL Game 1
|
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
Wed., Sept. 30
|
NL Game 1
|
Braves 1, Reds 0
|
FINAL/13
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Astros 3, Twins 1
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Target Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|
AL Game 2
|
A’s 5, White Sox 3
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
AL Game 2
|
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Tropicana Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
AL Game 2
|
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Progressive Field
|
NL Game 1
|
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Thurs., Oct. 1
|
NL Game 2
|
Braves 5, Reds 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Truist Park
|
AL Game 3
|
A’s 6, White Sox 4
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
RingCentral Coliseum
|
NL Game 2
|
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
|
FINAL
|
ESPN2
|
Petco Park
|
NL Game 2
|
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
|
FINAL
|
ESPN
|
Dodger Stadium
|
Fri., Oct. 2
|
NL Game 2
|
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
|
FINAL
|
ABC
|
Wrigley Field
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)