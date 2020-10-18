MI vs KXIP super over: The 36th match of IPL 2020 has become the fourth instance of a super over this season.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, Mumbai Indians restricted Kings XI Punjab to 176/6 to put on display a second super over in the same day.

Chasing a 177-run target, Kings XI’s opening batsmen in captain Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (11) provided another quickfire start to their team as they scored 51/1 in the powerplay.

While Punjab also lost veteran batsman Chris Gayle (24) in the 10th over, they were still in the match as they required 90 runs in the last 10 overs with eight wickets in hands.

However, Nicholas Pooran (24) and Glenn Maxwell (0) getting out in successive overs handed the advantage to Indians as Rahul was once again left without support from his batsmen.

Having scored his 21st IPL half-century, Rahul top-scored for Kings XI with 77 (51) including seven fours and three sixes. Needing 22 runs in the last two overs, the likes of Deepak Hooda and Chris Jordan played with maturity to take the game deep but couldn’t get past the victory line.

Earlier, Mumbai scored 176/6 in 20 overs after Sharma won the toss and chose to bat. In what was his third consecutive half-century, MI wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock top-scored for his team with his 53 (43) including three fours and sixes each.

MI vs KXIP super over

Two Super Overs in one night. IPL, you beauty. Can’t write scripts for stuff like this. entertainment at it’s best. #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 18, 2020

Today’s double header could be renamed as “ Extraaaaaaaaaaaaaa Header “ . Unbelievable day. #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 18, 2020

Two super overs in one day… first in the history of ipl #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 18, 2020

You’re joking!!!!! Two super overs in a day.. Not a game of boundaries – it’s down to every extra run taken and every extra run saved. Eat your greens and value every run! Bumrah vs Shami? #KXIP #Mi #MIvKXIP — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 18, 2020

Lightning does strike twice in a day #SuperOver #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 18, 2020

3 out of 4 this season… Henceforth, Sundays should be renamed Super Over Days. #MIvKXIP #IPL2020 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 18, 2020

Two super overs on the same day. Tale of two botched-up chases — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 18, 2020

