Mayank Agarwal fielding save: The opening batsman from Kings XI Punjab put on display an unbelievable fielding effort.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal put on display a significant contribution on the field to save four runs for his team in the second over.

It all happened on the last delivery of the second super over when Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit big shot off Chris Jordan towards Agarwal at deep mid-wicket.

In what appeared to be a six initially, Agarwal jumped in the air to throw the ball inside the playing area. With Arshdeep Singh also running in from deep square leg, he threw the ball back to captain Lokesh Rahul as the opposition batsmen could run only a couple of runs.

While the catch was dropped, Agarwal saving four runs played a huge role in Punjab registering their third victory this season.

Batting in the second super over for Punjab alongside veteran batsman Chris Gayle, Agarwal then scored a couple of boundaries off MI fast bowler Trent Boult to seal the chase. Having scored just 11 (10) while chasing a 177-run target, Agarwal did enough to contribute in Kings XI’s victory at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

#KXIP #MayankAgarwal This has to be the best ever save in the history of IPL ever Take a Bow Mayank Agarwal pic.twitter.com/NuytNSpQ3c — Shaman🦋 (@wittyshaman) October 18, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi.

Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday !#MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

MAYANK AGARWAL THAT IS THE SAVE OF 2020! NO MATTER WHO WINS THE TOURNAMENT, THAT IS A MOMENT FOR AGES — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 18, 2020

Whatever happens now, this is already the best IPL match ever. What a save from Mayank Agarwal. Punjab fighting to stay in the game! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 18, 2020

It’s just not a bowler or a batsman who can influence a #SuperOver game. #MayankAgarwal superman act shows fielding is as important. #KXIP #IPLinUAE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020

What a match !! 🔥🔥🔥 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 18, 2020

Thoroughly enjoyed some excellent T21 cricket today. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) October 18, 2020

