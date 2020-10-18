Getty



The Miami Marlins were one of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball this season, making the postseason despite a COVID-19 outbreak that forced them to remake their roster. Nonetheless, the Marlins’ higher-ups (including CEO Derek Jeter) have decided to part ways with president of baseball operations Michael Hill, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The Marlins and Hill were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, per Craig Mish.

Hill, who will turn 50 years old next March, had been with the Marlins since 2002 in a variety of roles, including general manager. Prior to joining the Fish, Hill worked in the front offices of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Colorado Rockies. During his time with Miami, he outlasted multiple owners, general managers, stadiums, and just about any and everything else.

Though the Marlins finished with a winning record (31-29) for the first time since 2009, and made their first postseason appearance since 2003, it’s worth noting that their team quality was subpar. The only playoff team since the last round of expansion with a worse run differential than the Marlins put up during the regular season (-41) was the 2005 San Diego Padres.

Hill’s departure is notable for other reasons, too, as it leaves Ken Williams (Chicago White Sox) as the only Black executive in charge of a baseball operations department.

“Anyone who is in the position of leadership, you want to do the best that you can because you are a role model for so many in the game,” Hill told MLB.com in February about his desire to improve the game’s diversity. “I take every opportunity that I can and try to pay it forward and educate the next generation who might aspire to be in my position. … I want to do everything in my power to make sure we continue to grow.”