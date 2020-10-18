Lockie Ferguson IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders have included the Kiwi fast bowler in their Playing XI for the first time this season.

During the 35th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’ll have a bowl. The wickets have been challenging in Dubai compared to this one. Two changes for us – [Basil] Thampi replaces Khaleel [Ahmed]. We have left out a spinner,” Warner said during the toss.

Other than making a change in the fast bowling division, Sunrisers have also left out a specialist spinner in Shahbaz Nadeem for all-rounder Abdul Samad. The development means that SRH have Vijay Shankar, Samad and Kane Williamson to fulfil the fifth bowler’s quota.

Lockie Ferguson IPL 2020

After admitting that they were not at their absolute best in the last match against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan laid emphasis on “improving the basics”.

As far as the changes are concerned, KKR have included pacer Lockie Ferguson and spinner Kuldeep Yadav for spinner Chris Green and pacer Prasidh Krishna. Despite all-rounder Sunil Narine getting cleared for his action and no longer being in the list of warned players, Kolkata haven’t included him for this match.

“We will have to improve our basics better, we didn’t do that against MI [Mumbai Indians] in our last match. Two changes for us – Kuldeep [Yadav] and Lockie [Ferguson] in for [Chris] Green and Prasidh [Krishna]. We don’t want to rush Sunil back, we’ll give him some time,” Morgan said during the toss.

Ferguson, who had made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017, had played his maiden season for Knight Riders last year. In nine IPL matches, the right-hand bowler has picked five wickets at an average of 55.20, an economy rate of 9.20 and a strike rate of 36.