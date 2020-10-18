LEI Vs AVL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Leicester City look to overturn their unprecedented defeat against West Ham.

After a torching start to Premier League 2020-21, one which saw them take a runaway lead atop of the points, Leicester City finally saw their three match winning spree be curbed in the league. What would have hurt the side is the team that first defeat came against with West Ham being a side many touted them to get past without any qualms.

The 3-0 defeat was an appalling performance by the side, one few had envisages coming the side’s way. However, what works in the team’s favour is that a two week hiatus immediately followed up the defeat, one which accorded the side with much needed time to contemplate on what went so horrifically wrong on the day for the club.

And they know that things aren’t going to be easy for them come today when they take on a side which sent ripples across the league the last time around. Thumping Liverpool 7-2, Leicester City’s opponents of the day pulled off a performance which can easily go down as the showings of the season.

LEI Vs AVL Fantasy Probable Winner

This has all the makings of a goal scoring extradonaire tie. Both sides will come hot out of the blocks with us envisaging neither having enough to pull through with this clash curtailing in a high scoring contest.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Leicester City are massively struggling on the injury front with all of Ndidi, Ricardo, Filip, Daniel and Caglar sitting out for the side.

Wesley’s injury will see him be out of action for the encounter.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Castagne, Morgan, Fofana, Justin, Mendy, Under, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Luiz, Barkley, Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Leicester City Vs Aston Villa

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 11:45pm IST

Venue: King Power Stadium

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Leicester City

Aston Villa

Grealish: 3 Goals, 3 Assists

Bygone Encounter

West Ham Vs Leicester City: 3-0

Goal-Keeper

Ever since his transfer to the side, Emiliano Martinez has slotted into the side like a fish takes to water. He’s been a rock for the side in a player, a shot stopper whose justify the talk surrounding him and the clamour to sign him up.

Defenders

Tyrone Mings joins him up from the side owing to the assist he’s pulled off in the league. Leicester City on the other hand will be presented by their fullbacks, two names who have had a telling impact at the side.

Not only have Timothy Castagne and James Justin clobbered down attacks but the two have moved in unison to provide the much needed width and space in the side’s attacks as well. CB Johnny Evans links up to wrap up the triad of picks from the side.

Midfielders

After top scoring for his side last season, Jack Grealish has been at it again this time around as well. The side’s captain has three goals and three assists to his name inside the space of three matches to make him a must have pick for us.

Slotting in next to him is John McGinn who has justified the high stature he’s held in with three assists to his name. Leicester City on the other hand are represented by the versatile Youri Tielemans and Namplays Mendy, two players who have been crucial in transitioning possession from defence to attack

Strikers

Thumping home a hattrick, Ollie Watkins not only justified the faith his side reposed in him by making him their record transfer but pulled off the goals against reigning champions Liverpool. Leicester City on the other hand see their top scorer with 5 goals, Jamie Vardy be our final pick for the contest.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The 5 goals he’s pulled off see Vardy captain our side while Grealish is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Martinez, Justin, Castagne, Evans, Mings, Mendy, Youri, John, Jack, Vardy, Watkins

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.