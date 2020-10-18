Kane Williamson injury update: The batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an injury while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was short of words after losing the in super over against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Having lost six out of their nine IPL 2020 matches, Hyderabad now have to win all their remaining five matches to enter the playoffs.

“I don’t know where to start. At the end of the day, we probably leaked a few too many in the middle overs and at the back end,” Warner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Standing by his decision of opting to field after winning the toss, Warner lamented his team losing wickets at regular intervals and not finishing matches on a constant basis this season.

“For us, it’s about finishing games and we’ve failed the last 2-3 occasions. Not at all in two minds about bowling first. I thought this was a nice wicket that wouldn’t change and to be fair it didn’t. 165 was about par. We lost wickets at crucial times again,” Warner said.

Kane Williamson injury update

Chasing a 164-run target, Sunrisers surprised one and all by sending Kane Williamson to open the batting alongside wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow. It was eventually learnt that Williamson was suffering from an injury which led SRH to allow him to play the hitter role in the powerplay.

Having scored 29 (19) with the help of four fours and a six, Williamson did provide Hyderabad with a solid start but was constantly seen struggling with his hamstring. Williamson, who missed the first few matches due to a quadricep injury, might be in line to miss the next match against Rajasthan Royals on October 22.

“Kane [Williamson] had to open because he had a slight niggle towards the top end of his adductor. Will need some physio treatment in the next couple of days,” Warner said about Williamson’s injury.