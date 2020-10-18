New Jaguars kicker Jon Brown came into Sunday’s game having never attempted a field goal. However, Brown was able to drill a 31 yarder for his first NFL field goal.

Jaguars kicker Jon Brown had never kicked a field goal in a high school, college or regular-season professional game before today. He was a soccer player and kickoff specialist. Nailed his first one ✅ @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/VKRmzVcbLu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 18, 2020

Brown’s field goal is the only score for the Jaguars as they currently trail the Detroit Lions 14-3.

Jon Brown’s Interesting Career

Brown starting this game is extremely surprising when looking at how his career has played out.

This is… Not an exaggeration.

Jaguars kicker today is Jon Brown, who:

—played WR/KR in HS

—played soccer at Kentucky

—transfered to kick at Louisville, but only did kickoffs

—spent some preseasons with the Bengals but never got in a game

He has Never. Ever. Kicked. A Field Goal https://t.co/SB9qlXeVqa — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 18, 2020

However, before the game started Brown could be seen warming up as he was nailing kicks from nearly midfield.

Jon Brown warning up with kicks from the logo! Dude has a leg. pic.twitter.com/hf4dLCcL9C — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) October 18, 2020

His first ever attempt came in the first quarter with 1:51 left. The Jaguars launched an 11 play 62 yard drive but ultimately came up short. However, this paved the way for Jon Brown’s first NFL points as he drilled the 31 yard attempt.

The first NFL field goal attempt for John Brown is good!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/ag2Mxm3j2P — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 18, 2020

Brown was phenomenal in high school soccer as he made the United States’ men U-17 team after scoring a ridiculous 38 goals in three seasons. Brown also becomes just the fifth black player in NFL history to make a field goal. Did we add that he looks like an absolute stud by the way?

Counterpoint: he clearly has the best kicker aesthetic of all time https://t.co/pTXBREQg4Q pic.twitter.com/1OJ2I3NMUD — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) October 18, 2020

Brown’s complete story can be found here.

Lions vs. Jaguars

The Lions appear to be in total control of the game. Their defense has stepped up in a major way as Brown’s field goal are the only points for the Jaguars.

Detroit leads 14-3 in the second quarter, and while the passing attack hasn’t taken off the running game looks strong. Rookie Deandre Swift has ran five times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He looks dangerous to say the least.

Is DeAndre Swift in your starting Fantasy Football lineup? 🤔 He better be ✅ pic.twitter.com/k0yMwopkIl — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 18, 2020

It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars can launch a comeback or if Detroit will continue to dominate.

