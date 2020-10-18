New Jaguars kicker Jon Brown came into Sunday’s game having never attempted a field goal. However, Brown was able to drill a 31 yarder for his first NFL field goal.

Brown’s field goal is the only score for the Jaguars as they currently trail the Detroit Lions 14-3.

Jon Brown’s Interesting Career

Brown starting this game is extremely surprising when looking at how his career has played out.

However, before the game started Brown could be seen warming up as he was nailing kicks from nearly midfield.

His first ever attempt came in the first quarter with 1:51 left. The Jaguars launched an 11 play 62 yard drive but ultimately came up short. However, this paved the way for Jon Brown’s first NFL points as he drilled the 31 yard attempt.

Brown was phenomenal in high school soccer as he made the United States’ men U-17 team after scoring a ridiculous 38 goals in three seasons. Brown also becomes just the fifth black player in NFL history to make a field goal. Did we add that he looks like an absolute stud by the way?

Lions vs. Jaguars

The Lions appear to be in total control of the game. Their defense has stepped up in a major way as Brown’s field goal are the only points for the Jaguars.

Detroit leads 14-3 in the second quarter, and while the passing attack hasn’t taken off the running game looks strong. Rookie Deandre Swift has ran five times for 59 yards and a touchdown. He looks dangerous to say the least.

It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars can launch a comeback or if Detroit will continue to dominate.

