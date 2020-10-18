Getty Images



The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with a rather bold strategy at kicker for their Week 6 matchup with the Detroit Lions as Doug Marrone’s crew is handing the kicking keys over to Jon Brown. Why is Brown a bold decision by the Jags, you ask? Well, the 27-year-old has zero regular-season experience attempting a field goal. That’s right, Brown, who has never kicked a meaningful field goal in his career, will now be lining up for the Jags in as they square off against Detroit.

Brown originally played soccer at Kentucky and eventually transferred to Louisville to begin his football career at the collegiate level, but only handled kickoffs for the Cardinals. In the NFL, he did spend some preseasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well. During the 2018 preseason, Brown connected on all six of his field-goal attempts with one as far out as 55 yards. He also converted five of his six extra-point attempts.

This is a “desperate times call for desperate measures” scenario for Jacksonville, who is starting its fifth kicker in as many weeks after a jaw-dropping amount of injuries hit the position. It all stems originally from veteran kicker Josh Lambo still dealing with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 2 and has kept him on injured reserve. Brandon Wright was elevated from the practice squad following Lambo’s injury, but he injured his groin in Week 3. After those two injuries, the team signed Stephen Hauschka and Aldrick Rosas, but each of those two kickers are also banged up and can no longer kick for Jacksonville.

Once Brown lines up to attempt a kick on Sunday, the Jaguars will become the first team in NFL history to have a different player attempt a field goal or PAT in five straight games.