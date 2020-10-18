IPL super over rules in 2020: Indian Premier League 2020 has been entertaining the cricketing fraternity like nothing else.

The 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai witnessed a novel moment in the history of the cash-rich league on the back of two super overs in the same match.

With the 35th match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders also going into a super over on a double-header Sunday, as many as three super overs meant that the cricketing fraternity was glued to their TV screens for nearly nine hours.

IPL super over rules in 2020

While fans are aware about the fact that the team batting second in a T20 match bats first in a super over, the similar is the chase in the second super over. The same means that the team batting second in the first super over will bat first in the second super over.

The same can be easily understood from what happened at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium between Mumbai and Punjab. Kings XI, who were chasing a 177-run target in the match, batted first in the first super over. However, in the second super over, Mumbai Indians batted first as they had batted second in the first super over.

I am dead inside https://t.co/5Yc4OkDStY — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 18, 2020

As far as the restrictions on the batsmen and bowlers in the second super over are concerned, it is worth mentioning that the batsmen who are dismissed in the first super over can’t bat in the second super over. Similarly, bowlers who have bowled in the first super over can’t bowl in the second super over.

It was the same reason why the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami didn’t bowl the second super over for Mumbai and Punjab respectively.

What happens if second super over is also tied in IPL 2020?

Talking precisely about the rules of IPL 2020 league stage super overs, in case the second super over also gets tied, teams will be seen sharing points and there won’t be a third super over.

Points shared if this Super Over is also tied #KXIPvsMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 18, 2020

Unlike the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where the final match was decided by the boundary count after a tied super over, number of boundaries hit during the match will hold no value in the IPL.

In case of a tied second super over in a playoff match this season, the team which will finish higher on the points table after the culmination of league stage will be declared as the winner of the match as mentioned in the IPL rulebook.

For example, if this would have been a playoff match between Mumbai and Punjab, Mumbai would have been declared the winner after a tied second super over as they are better placed in the points table at this point in time.

According to IPL’s Law 16.11.2, if conditions do not permit a Super Over within the time available to determine the winner or if the Super Over is tied following the completion of all mechanisms as described in Appendix F then the team which, at the end of the relevant regular Season, finished in the higher position in the League table (in accordance with clause 16.10 above) will be deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match. The procedure for any Super Over shall be as set out in Appendix F.