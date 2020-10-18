Who’s Playing

Atlanta @ Minnesota

Current Records: Atlanta 0-5; Minnesota 1-4

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 32.2 points per matchup before their contest Sunday. They will take on the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. Atlanta is still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

The Falcons were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Carolina Panthers last week. Atlanta came up short against Carolina, falling 23-16. The losing side was boosted by RB Todd Gurley, who rushed for one TD and 121 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gurley has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost 27-26 to the Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn’t hold on to the lead. Minnesota’s loss came about despite a quality game from WR Adam Thielen, who caught nine passes for two TDs and 80 yards.

The Vikings’ defense was a presence as well, as it got past Seattle’s offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson four times for a loss of 27 yards. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We’ll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis,, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis,, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.70

Odds

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won all of the games they’ve played against Atlanta in the last six years.

Sep 08, 2019 – Minnesota 28 vs. Atlanta 12

Dec 03, 2017 – Minnesota 14 vs. Atlanta 9

Nov 29, 2015 – Minnesota 20 vs. Atlanta 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players