Through 2 Quarters

The point spread is against the Denver Broncos, but thus far the points are on their side. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the New England Patriots 12-3. The Broncos have been relying on RB Phillip Lindsay, who has picked up 54 yards on the ground on nine carries, and WR Tim Patrick, who has caught two passes for 58 yards.

Denver has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, all signs point to yes.

Who’s Playing

Denver @ New England

Current Records: Denver 1-3; New England 2-2

What to Know

The Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Broncos should still be riding high after a victory, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

Denver had a touchdown and change to spare in a 37-28 win over the New York Jets two weeks ago. Denver can attribute much of their success to RB Melvin Gordon, who rushed for two TDs and 107 yards on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gordon has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Gordon’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Denver’s defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed New York’s offensive line to sack the QB six times for a loss of 54 yards. The heavy lifting was done by ILB Josey Jewell and OLB Bradley Chubb, who each racked up two sacks.

Meanwhile, the game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago was not particularly close, with New England falling 26-10. No one had a standout game offensively for New England, but they got scores from WR N’Keal Harry and QB Jarrett Stidham.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 7. They hadn’t treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.

Denver is now 1-3 while New England sits at 2-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos are fourth worst in the NFL in yards per game, with only 306.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Denver, New England comes into the matchup boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at seven.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxboro,, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium — Foxboro,, Massachusetts TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a solid 7-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Patriots slightly, as the game opened with the Patriots as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New England and Denver both have two wins in their last four games.

Nov 12, 2017 – New England 41 vs. Denver 16

Dec 18, 2016 – New England 16 vs. Denver 3

Jan 24, 2016 – Denver 20 vs. New England 18

Nov 29, 2015 – Denver 30 vs. New England 24

Top Projected Fantasy Players