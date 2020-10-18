Through 3 Quarters

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the New York Giants look much better today on their home turf. After three quarters neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Giants lead 13-10 over the Washington Football Team.

QB Daniel Jones has led the way so far for New York, as he has passed for one TD and 101 yards on 14 attempts in addition to picking up 72 yards on the ground. No one has had a standout game offensively for Washington, but TE Logan Thomas has led the way with one touchdown. QB Kyle Allen has been efficient, with a passer rating of 130.40.

This is the first time New York has been ahead going into the fourth quarter in the past six games.

Who’s Playing

Washington @ New York

Current Records: Washington 1-4; New York 0-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the New York Giants are heading back home. The Giants and the Washington Football Team will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for New York and four for Washington.

New York was close but no cigar last week as they fell 37-34 to the Dallas Cowboys. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of QB Daniel Jones, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 117.10.

Special teams collected 14 points for New York. K Graham Gano delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game. This makes it three perfect games in a row for him.

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home by a decisive 30-10 margin. Washington’s only touchdown came on a rush from QB Kyle Allen. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.

This next contest is expected to be close, with New York going off at just a 1-point favorite. 0-2 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Washington isn’t so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

The losses put New York at 0-5 and Washington at 1-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season. Washington has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 301.8 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford,, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford,, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.00

Odds

The Giants are a slight 1-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Giants slightly, as the game opened with the Giants as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won six out of their last ten games against Washington.

Dec 22, 2019 – New York 41 vs. Washington 35

Sep 29, 2019 – New York 24 vs. Washington 3

Dec 09, 2018 – New York 40 vs. Washington 16

Oct 28, 2018 – Washington 20 vs. New York 13

Dec 31, 2017 – New York 18 vs. Washington 10

Nov 23, 2017 – Washington 20 vs. New York 10

Jan 01, 2017 – New York 19 vs. Washington 10

Sep 25, 2016 – Washington 29 vs. New York 27

Nov 29, 2015 – Washington 20 vs. New York 14

Sep 24, 2015 – New York 32 vs. Washington 21

