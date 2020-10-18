Who’s Playing

Arizona @ Dallas

Current Records: Arizona 3-2; Dallas 2-3

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals are on the road again on Monday and play against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium. With a combined 898 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

When you finish with 211 more yards than your opponent like the Cardinals did this past Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took down the New York Jets 30-10. Arizona’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Kyler Murray, who passed for one TD and 380 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 31 yards, and WR DeAndre Hopkins, who was on the other end of that TD and tacked on 131 yards receiving. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Murray this season.

Meanwhile, Dallas narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the New York Giants 37-34. Dallas’ RB Ezekiel Elliott looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 13 points for Dallas. K Greg Zuerlein delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Arizona going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are now 3-2 while the Cowboys sit at a mirror-image 2-3. Arizona is 1-1 after wins this year, Dallas 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington,, Texas

AT&T Stadium — Arlington,, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.