When it comes to wrestling, Kurt Angle tops a lot of people’s lists. Who does the Olympian have in his books? Angle took to Facebook for a Q&A session. He received several questions on his page ranging from his time at WWE and TNA to the wrestlers he worked with.

A particular question regarding one wrestler saw Kurt Angle lavish praises and even call them the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. The former WWE Champion did not hold back in his admiration and adoration for his former colleague.

Hey guys. Time for a Q&A today. Ask your q’s and I’ll answer some for you shortly. Posted by Kurt Angle on Friday, October 16, 2020

Kurt Angle reveals who he thinks is the greatest WWE Superstar

John Cena made his WWE debut on an episode of SmackDown all the way back in 2002. The future ‘face that runs the place’ answered an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of famer was asked what advice he gave the youngster.

“John was so great to work with,” Angle answered. “Kind, professional, and talented as hell. I didn’t carry him in that match. He carried himself. He’s the greatest WWE superstar of all time.”

John would go on to become one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. He inducted Angle in the Hall of fame and if the Olympian had his way, he would have finished his career with a match against the man he introduced to the world. However, McMahon decided to conclude his career with a match against Corbin to tie up all lose ends in their storyline.

