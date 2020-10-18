Glenn Maxwell: The all-rounder from Kings XI Punjab departed yet again after playing a rash shot against Mumbai Indians.

During the 36th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab all-rounder once disappointed everyone with his terrible performance with the bat.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 13th over, Maxwell had time by his side to accompany captain Lokesh Rahul in a 177-run chase in a must-win match.

With Punjab needing 62 runs off 40 balls on the delivery before Maxwell was dismissed, it clearly illustrates how the 32-year old player could have got his eye in before attempting to play a big shot.

On the third delivery of the 14th over, Maxwell’s attempt of playing a rash shot off Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar saw him edging the ball to opposition captain Rohit Sharma at first slip. In what was only the second delivery that he faced, Maxwell got out without contributing in the second innings.

Maxwell, who had earlier opened the bowling for KXIP, bowled four economical overs to give away only 24 runs. Having said that, his team is usually more dependent on his batting than bowling.

In nine IPL 2020 matches, Maxwell has scored 58 runs at a paltry average and strike rate of 11.60 and 92.06 respectively.

Earlier, Mumbai scored 176/6 in 20 overs after Sharma won the toss and chose to bat. In what was his third consecutive half-century, MI wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock top-scored for his team with his 53 (43) including three fours and sixes each.

Twitter reactions on Glenn Maxwell:

Glenn Maxwell in #IPL2020 1 v DC

5 v RCB

13* v RR

11 v MI

11* v CSK

7 v SRH

10* v KKR

0 v MI He has faced the most balls this IPL without hitting a six – 63#MIvKXIP — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 18, 2020

“This is the game situation. This is how you must play the game.” Maxwell: pic.twitter.com/LDgpcF5eFv — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 18, 2020

If your franchise has paid 10.5 cr to Maxwell, you should utilise him even though he is in poor form. Anil Kumble is Vasooli Bhai. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 18, 2020

Kumble saab waiting for maxwell in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/QLJhqiB70w — Anikethan (@_shortarmjab_) October 18, 2020

I remember Gibbs once saying, We don’t really plan anything to get Afridi out when we play Pakistan. Watching Maxwell I feel, every team does the same in IPL. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 18, 2020

Glenn Maxwell has the hype of a Big Show entering the Royal Rumble only to be eliminated in 30secs by Rey Mysterios — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 18, 2020

