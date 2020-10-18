We have an NFC East showdown on tap in Week 6, as the Washington Football Team travels north to take on the New York Giants. Despite being the lone winless team in the division, the Giants are actually favored in this matchup. They gave the Dallas Cowboys a game in Week 5, but eventually fell 37-34. As for Washington, the Football Team hasn’t been able to get back into the win column since its season-opening victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and it were dominated by Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams last week by a score of 30-10.

We thought that Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins could be the saviors of their respective franchises, but only one will be wearing a helmet this Sunday. Haskins was benched by Ron Rivera in favor of Kyle Allen, who passed for just 74 yards last week before he was knocked out of the game due to an injury. Some joke that Washington is the reason people still have hope for Jones, as he is 2-0 against Washington while 1-14 against all other teams as a starter. During their last meeting, Jones threw for a career-high 352 yards and five touchdowns, so he will look be looking to register another big performance to get the Giants back on the right track.

The Giants lead the all-time series against Washington 102-68-4, and won have the past three matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

Washington at Giants (-3)

This line reopened at Giants -3.5 last Sunday night, but fell to Giants -3 by Monday.

The pick: Giants -3. Giants -3 was actually one of my locks for Week 6. Here’s an excerpt from that piece that was published earlier in the week:

“Despite being 0-5, the Giants have actually covered the spread three times this season — including last week against the Dallas Cowboys. As for Washington, they have a new quarterback in Kyle Allen and have lost their last four games — including the last two by 20 or more points. You have to wonder what kind of effect benching Dwayne Haskins had on the locker room, because the offensive line looked worse than they had all season against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Allen and Alex Smith were sacked a combined eight times while Washington recorded just 38 rushing yards.”

Over/Under 43 points

The total has fallen as the week has gone on, as it was listed at 44.5 on Sunday night before falling to 43 by Wednesday.

The pick: Under 43. The Giants and Washington are two of only three teams in the NFL to average less than 20 points per game. I’ll go ahead and lean towards the Under.

Player props

Antonio Gibson total receptions: Over 3.5 (+120). As the season has progressed, Gibson has become more of a focal point in Washington’s offense. Last week, he caught a career-high five passes for 24 yards. Not only is he one of the main weapons for Washington, he’s also the primary check-down option.

Antonio Gibson total receiving yards: Over 21.5 (-115). If I’m going with the Over on receptions, I may as well go with the Over on receiving yards. He caught four passes for 82 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, so he’s capable of racking up big yards.

Daniel Jones total passing touchdowns: Under 1.5 (-120). Jones hasn’t passed for a touchdown since Week 1, and this Giants offense isn’t explosive.

Daniel Jones total passing yards: Under 240.5 (-115). Even in what was virtually a shootout against the Cowboys last week, Jones still only passed for 222 yards. He hasn’t reached that 240-yard mark since Week 2.

Devonta Freeman anytime touchdown scorer (+100). This isn’t a lock, but I was surprised to see Gibson had better odds than Freeman to score a touchdown on Sunday. I’m going to take a flier on this prop.