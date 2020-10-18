Let Fall Guys know which are the rounds your like and which ones you dislike. Mediatonic, the developers of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout asks players to pick the round the like & the ones they dislike.

Since its release in early August, the game-show based MOBA game has taken 0ver the world by a storm. It grossed 7 million is sales on Steam & is already the most downloaded game in PlayStation Store ever. The second season which is based on a medieval theme is already live. It is inspired by the middle-ages, boasting of castles, gauntlets & giant swinging axes. The costumes itself are a refreshing change and include dragons, knight, witches & wizards.

Although they have released a new season, the developers, Mediatonic are not taking a break anytime soon. Now, they are all about finding out which of their obstacles courses are hits & which ones are not so liked.

They recently shared a post on their social media channels asking their players to fill in a survey. They want to know which of their levels are hated & loved. Mediatonic also want to know how many new courses the players want every season and will probably strategize accordingly.

Please may you fill in another survey? 🥺👉👈 This one is all about rounds! 👀 Which you like

👀 Which you dislike

👀 How many new ones you expect to see each season It will REALLY help shape Fall Guys moving forward if you could fill this in FANK 🐸https://t.co/bKenxWohlr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

It looks like Fall Guys is going to shape up exactly how the community wants it to. The developers are aware of this & the players love the involvement.