In case you haven’t noticed, the NFL overtime rules remain pretty terrible. Sure, overtime games are no longer true sudden death, but a first-possession touchdown still ends the game.

And when you’re going up against Derrick Henry, you do not want to see him getting the ball to start overtime.

Henry put up 264 total yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was an absolutely dominant performance in every sense.

So, when Texans quarterback (and captain) Deshaun Watson stepped at midfield to call the overtime coin toss, he had just about a perfect reaction to learning that Henry would be getting the ball first. He knew he wasn’t seeing the ball again after that coin toss.

Let’s just say that Watson’s disappointment was warranted because Henry did this on the second play of OT:

And he ended the game with a touchdown.

There’s really no stopping Derrick Henry. I’m sorry, Deshaun.