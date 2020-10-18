A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is much more likely than it was during the trade deadline and he could be part of the big 3 in LA.

The NBA entered the off-season almost a week ago, as the LA Lakers were crowned the NBA Champions. The newly crowned Champs have not been resting though. With a few players on their roster entering free agency, they have had a busy time.

Along with all of that, GM Rob Pelinka is always looking to get a better cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. There were rumors about how LeBron’s influence might get Chris Paul to the Lakers. While that may sound good, but would be very taxing for the Lakers.

New rumors have emerged that the Lakers might be interested in getting Derrick Rose to LA. There was also speculation of the same last season, around the trade deadline. Unfortunately, that did not pan through.

Derrick Rose to the Lakers?

The Pistons have Derrick Rose signed for the next season. Since Rajon Rondo wants to test the free agency market, the Lakers would be looking for a replacement Point Guard.

Derrick Rose is a solid third scoring option for the Lakers. He averaged 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for the Pistons in 2019-20 while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 87.1 percent from the free-throw line.

A Derrick Rose trade to the Lakers is a lot more likely to happen this offseason than it was during the trade deadline, per @SeanDeveney LA decided against a Rose trade last February because they predicted a strong buyout market and didn’t want to force a trade. pic.twitter.com/XnRK4RbEm4 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 17, 2020

Rose has a close relationship with Anthony Davis, both being Chicago natives. It is believed that Rob Pelinka would make a move for the former MVP as soon as the moratorium ends.

Derrick Rose had a very strong start to his career, becoming the league’s youngest MVP. Injuries ruined what could have been a sensational career. He’s been traded a lot in the league since his injury. Rose has played for the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detriot Pistons.