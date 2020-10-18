Speaking on his podcast ‘Inside the Green Room with Danny Green’, the veteran swingman revealed that he was playing through pain in his Achilles all through the Lakers’ playoff run.

Danny Green won his second championship in 2 years with 2 different teams in this go-around. Signed by the Lakers as a free agent on a 2-year, $30 million deal, the 33-year-old was expected to bring his championship DNA to the team.

Green was an integral member of the Lakers’ rotation all season long. He was also responsible for keeping the likes of Harden, McCollum, Lillard and Westbrook in check during the playoffs.

Danny Green reveals that he played through the pain barrier during playoffs

Despite not showing up on the injury report, Green revealed that he played through shearing pain in his Achilles. To some viewers, it was obvious from the get go that there was something wrong with him.

Danny Green is being incredibly candid about the miss at the end of Game 5 on this new @GreenRoomInside right now. Definitely worth a watch when it’s up on all platforms (it’s currently on Spectrum) — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 17, 2020

The lift in his jumpers had reduced. Green was moving gingerly both on offense as well as defense. There was a sense of tightness in his movements, which weren’t free-flowing.

It was pretty clear Danny was hurt more than he was letting on. During this episode, he just mentioned pain in his Achilles (that was never on the injury report). — Championship Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 17, 2020

Green will be an integral member of the Lakers roster as they look to run it back and repeat their championship heroics next season.