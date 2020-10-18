CSK vs RR Team Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – 19 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The finalists of the IPL 2008 are up against each other which is going to be a Do or Die game for them.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Super Kings have won just three of their nine games in the tournament so far and this is going to be an important game for them. They deserved to win the last game but poor fielding and the last over costed them. The team needs MS Dhoni to fire who is struggling in the tournament so far whereas the injury of DJ Bravo is also a concern. The record of qualifying for the playoffs every time will be in danger if they lose this game.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have made the habit of losing games from winning situations. Steve Smith made a captaincy blunder in the last game and they lost a winnable game yet again. The Royals have every asset to be successful and they just need to be calm under pressure situations. This game is almost a Do or Die for them.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 166.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 11; Batting 1st Won: 6; Batting 2nd Won: 5

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran.

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, and Ambati Rayudu.

CSK vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Buttler has not been at his best in the tournament but he is a world-class player and is certainly a better pick than MS Dhoni and inconsistent Sanju Samson.

CSK vs RR Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 10.5), Shane Watson (Price 9), and Ambati Rayudu (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. Faf has been brilliant in the tournament so far and has scored 365 runs at an average of 52.14. He is the 3rd highest scorer of the tournament whereas Watto has been the 2nd best batsman of the side and has been scoring at an average of 34.62. Rayudu, on the other hand, is in a brilliant form and has scored 128 runs in the last three innings. All three of them are the core of this side’s batting.

Steve Smith (Price 9) and Robin Uthappa (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith finally scored a half-century in the last game and announced his return to form in style. He looked really good in the last game whereas Uthappa has returned to his favourite batting position (opening) and played a brilliant knock in the last game. Both of them are solid players and can make an impact in this game.

CSK vs RR Team All-Rounders

Rahul Tewatia (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia has picked 6 wickets in the tournament and his batting average is above 40 as well. He is one of the most influential players of the side this season.

[Ben Stokes is dropped as he is not bowling, you can pick him in place of Tewatia if you want]

Sam Curran (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has been the best bowler of the side and has picked ten wickets in the tournament. He will now open the batting as well and is the most important player of the CSK side.

CSK vs RR Team Bowlers

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar is bowling really well at the moment and his powerplay bowling is one of the best in the tournament. He has picked 9 wickets till now and is an asset.

Jofra Archer (Price 9.5) and Kartik Tyagi (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been absolutely top-notch and has picked 12 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Tyagi is a youngster pacer and has picked five wickets in five games so far. Both of them are bowling really well for the side.

Match Prediction: Rajasthan Royals will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Jos Buttler

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sam Curran and Steve Smith

