CSK vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 37th match of IPL 2020.

The 37th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Struggling to get the winning momentum under their belt this season, both Super Kings and Royals have been found wanting as of now. In the nine matches that they’ve played so far, both Chennai and Rajasthan have won three and lost six matches.

It is a narrow difference in the net run rate which keeps CSK and RR at the sixth and seventh position on the points table respectively.

Considering how a team generally requires a minimum of eight wins to their name to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL, the loser of this match will more or less be out of contention for the next round.

CSK vs RR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 23

Matches won by CSK: 14

Matches won by RR: 9

Matched played in India: 19 (CSK 11, RR 8)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (CSK 1, RR 1)

CSK average score against RR: 165

RR average score against CSK: 158

Most runs for CSK: 452 (MS Dhoni)

Most runs for RR: 164 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for CSK: 15 (Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja)

Most wickets for RR: 6 (Jofra Archer)

Most catches for CSK: 14 (MS Dhoni)

Most catches for RR: 5 (Jos Buttler)

The last time when Super Kings and Royals had locked horns against each other was in the first week of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In what was a high-scoring contest, Rajasthan had registered a 16-run victory after restricting Chennai to 200-6 in 20 overs in a 217-run chase. With tomorrow’s match slated to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, fans shouldn’t expect another high-scoring contest.