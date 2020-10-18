CRY Vs BHA Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Either side look to instil semblance in their ranks after being trounced prior to the hiatus.

Hit for four goals in their respective outings in the Premier League, both Crystal Palace and Brighton make a foray into today’s clash looking to stabilise sorties which have been largely stuttering till now. Neither side has been really able to establish itself in the 2020-21 season with both teams tottering their way to a string of defeats.

After winning their opening couple of matches, Crystal Palace have gone onto register two defeats on the bounce. And the most damaging came the last time around with the side horrendous against Chelsea, a team which was thoroughly outshone in every department of the game in an appalling 4-0 rout.

Elsewhere, Brighton have managed to fare off even more abjectly. Their apathy in defence has been a plight which has persistently bogged the side down, a calamitous backline which saw them being hit out of the park by Everton who put four past their tame defence.

CRY Vs BHA Fantasy Probable Winner

Its this defence which will hurt Brighton today as well. With Crystal Palace known to be a staunch defensive unit in familiar territory, Brighton’s inability to break them down will see them be put down to a one goal defeat.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Nathan is going to sit out today’s clash with the player struggling with an injury at the moment.

Florin sits out for Brighton who is currently injured for the club.

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Cahill, Sakho, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, Kouyate, Eze, Zaha, Batshuayi

Brighton

Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Bissouma, Alzate, March, Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Crystal Palace Vs Brighton

Date And Time: 18th October, Sunday- 6:30pm IST

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Crystal Palace

Brighton

Maupay: 4 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace: 4-0

Everton Vs Brighton: 4-2

Goal-Keeper

Vincent Guaita has only risen in stature as his stay in the Premier League has extended. He’s been a solid player for Crystal Palace, a name who has not only taken over the mantle of the goal-keeping docket but has upped the ante with tenacious displays in every outing.

Defenders

Initially roped in only to compensate for injuries, Tyrick Mitchell is now a mainstay of his side’s defence. The Crystal Palace fullback has made a massive breakthrough into his club’s playing 11, someone who has been hailed for his ability to maraud his way into both the attacking and defensive sorites.

CB Mahmoudu Sakho and Joel Ward join up with him given the side’s staunch defensive record at home. Elsewhere, Tariq Lamptey’s incredible form has seen him be lauded for his brand of football, one which has seen him make the right wingback role his own to see him be our first pick from Brighton.

Midfielders

While Leandro Trossard has gone off the boil after an initial burst, something he’s become associated with way too often now, he continues to remain a threat for Brighton. He has the one goal and one assist, a player capable of cantering his way into attack to see him be our pick from the side.

Solly March has had a telling impact on his side’s attack, gripping performances which have been awarded with the one goal and assist. CDM Yves Bissouma showed that he’s not only a fine defensive brain but a player who has a scorcher of a shot in him as he scored a peach of a goal against Everton.

Crystal Palace’s top scorer at the moment with the three goals to his name, Wilfred Zaha becomes the first part of the partnership from the club, one completed with the selection of Andrew Townsend who has the one goal and two assists.

Strikers

Brighton’s top scorer with the four goals and one assist Maupay will be wrapping up our framework for the forthcoming showdown.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Maupay’s five goal contributions see him captain while Zaha is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Vincent, Sakho, Mitchell, Ward, Lamptey, Trossard, Yves, Solly, Zaha, Andrew, Maupay

