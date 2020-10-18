The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while the Bengals are 1-3-1 overall and 0-2-1 on the road. Indianapolis is favored by eight points in the latest Colts vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Bengals vs. Colts picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Colts vs. Bengals spread: Colts -8

Colts vs. Bengals over-under: 46.5 points

Colts vs. Bengals money line: Indianapolis -370, Cincinnati +305

What you need to know about the Bengals

Indianapolis came up short against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, 32-23. Indianapolis’ only touchdown came from Jonathan Taylor. The rookie running back led the team with 74 scrimmage yards. Taylor has 70-plus scrimmage yards in four of five career games. He is tied for the lead among rookies with three rushing TDs and ranks third with 307 rush yards this season. Nyheim Hines had seven catches in his last meeting with the Bengals in 2018.

Philip Rivers completed 21 of 33 passes for 243 yards last week. He became the fifth player in NFL history with 5,000-plus (5,017) career completions. Rivers ranks sixth all-time in passing yards (60,498) and TD passes (401). Bobby Okereke led the team with a career-high 10 tackles and had his first career INT last week. The Colts have won 17 of 29 all-time meetings with the Bengals.

What you need to know about the Bengals

Meanwhile, Cincinnati suffered a 27-3 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. Cincinnati was down 20-0 at the end of the third quarter. Joe Burrow did not register a TD pass, and he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 183 yards passing. He will face a formidable test vs. the Indianapolis defense this week. The Colts rank first in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season.

Tyler Boyd was held to four catches for 42 yards last week. He has 35 catches for 442 yards (88.4 per game) and three TDs in his past five road games. Joe Mixon led the team with 94 scrimmage yards (59 rushing, 35 receiving) last week. He has 258 scrimmage yards (129 per game) and a rushing TD in two career games vs. Indianapolis. The Bengals have won the last two meetings with the Colts.

How to make Bengals vs. Colts picks

