Getty Images



Timo Werner’s arrival to Chelsea has had mixed results so far. The German striker has put in solid performances while not always having something to show for it on the scoresheet. Against Southampton on Saturday, however, the for former RB Leipzig player put in a dazzling shift on the top line.

In his best Chelsea performance to date, Werner netted two goals and provided an assist on a third. But Southampton delivered a final dagger with a third goal in stoppage time as Chelsea’s defense conceded once again on the day.

It was the second time in three Premier League matches that the Blues allowed three goals in a draw, and Werner let his frustrations out about the defense in postgame comments and on social media.

“In the end think it’s not the offense that wins titles. In Germany we always say defense wins titles. I think that’s true. When we concede so many goals in every game then it’s hard to win games but in the end also to win titles,” Werner said after the game. “I think we have to work in it because six goals in three games is too much. I think we have to be better in this.”

Chelsea will face Manchester United next week in Premier League action. Manchester United is a team facing their own defensive woes, but are coming off an impressive win 4-1 over Newcastle. We’ll see if Frank Lampard uses the game as an opportunity to make defensive adjustments in his Chelsea squad.