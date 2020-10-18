Who’s Playing

Green Bay @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Green Bay 4-0; Tampa Bay 3-2

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Green Bay has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Tampa Bay is surely hoping to exploit.

The Packers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago, winning 30-16. Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 327 yards on 33 attempts. Rodgers ended up with a passer rating of 147.50.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Buccaneers or the Chicago Bears last Thursday, but it was Chicago snatching the 20-19 win. Despite the loss, Tampa Bay got a solid performance out of RB Ronald Jones, who picked up 106 yards on the ground on 17 carries.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Green Bay going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Packers are now a perfect 4-0 while the Buccaneers sit at 3-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay has yet to throw a single interception. But Tampa Bay enters the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for second in the league. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa,, Florida

Raymond James Stadium — Tampa,, Florida TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $183.81

Odds

The Packers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Packers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Dec 03, 2017 – Green Bay 26 vs. Tampa Bay 20

