After securing his biggest victory at UFC Fight Island 6, Brian Ortega, while strolling through the ring turned his attention towards the table of Dana White, where Khamzat Chimaev was also sitting beside the UFC boss.

Having made a thumping return to the Octagon by reigning supreme over his long time feuding partner, Chan Sung Jung, T-City was visibly elated, and brought more vibrance in the air by uttering words, which are directly associated with Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, who with his fearless and outright attitude constantly issues warning to other fellow fighters by telling them that “I’ll Smash You”, was on the receiving end of this very notion. At Fight Island 6 Brian Ortega hailed the Swede with the similar wordings.

Also Read: Jessica Andrade Becomes The First Woman To Secure a Victory In Three Different Weight Divisions

Dana White saw the funny side of this episode, and it was all laughs.

Khamzat Chimaev at UFC Fight Island 6

Though Chimaev wasn’t featured on the card, yet he had an eventful night. The 26-year-old was first seen engaged in a wrestling session with event’s commentator Daniel Cormier. Later he was picked by camera, sharing fight notes with his former opponent John Phillips, who had a bout scheduled against Park Jun-Yong.

After these friendly exchanges, Chimaev made his presence felt at the ringside as well. The undefeated MMA expert evidently got the best seat in the house to watch the headliner fight.

So, while Khamzat Chimaev was effervescent on the night, Brian Ortega remained the bearer of spotlight, as he walked out of the arena with a future Featherweight title shot.

Click Here For More UFC News