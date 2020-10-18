Getty Images



The National League pennant will be decided Sunday Night. The Los Angeles Dodgers have stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to force Game 7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers are looking to clinch their third World Series berth in the last four years. The Braves have not been to the Fall Classic since 1999.

Let’s set the scene for Game 7.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox & FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: TBD

Pitchers: TBD vs. RHP Ian Anderson

Preview

The story of the NLCS has been missed opportunities. The Dodgers are 2 for 14 (.143) with runners in scoring position in their three losses and the Braves are 4 for 27 (.148) with runners in scoring position in their three losses. 4 for 27! That includes blowing a bases loaded with no outs situation in the second inning of Game 6. That was a huge missed opportunity for Atlanta in what was an eventual two-run loss.

The Braves will give the ball to Anderson, their ultra-impressive rookie and the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft. He threw four scoreless innings in Game 2 but walked five and threw 85 pitches. The Dodgers made him work for those 12 outs. Los Angeles has not yet announced a starting pitcher but manager Dave Roberts said righty Tony Gonsolin will “take down a good bit” of the Game 7 workload. Gonsolin allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his Game 2 start.

Prediction

I think the Braves have the clear starting pitching advantage in Game 7 but I’m going with the Dodgers to complete the comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series. Corey Seager is the leading NLCS MVP candidate at this point and we predict he’ll go deep for the sixth time in the series in Game 7. Gonsolin to Julio Urias to Kenley Jansen to close it out. It has been foretold.