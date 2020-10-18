If you didn’t see a second of the title fight between Teofimo Lopez and Vasiliy Lomachenko, and just saw the cards, you’d think Lopez cruised easily to an upset win over the pound-for-pound champ.

…That would not be an accurate reflection of reality, at least according to a lot of boxing fans. While Lopez owned the early rounds, arguably winning the first six, Lomachenko then dominated the next five, only for Lopez to come roaring back in a thrilling final round.

Most fans had it as a slight win for Lopez, if not a draw. (Some gave the second round to Lomachenko.) Commentator Andre Ward had it scored 114-114 draw on the broadcast.

The official scorecards told a different story. The fight was scored 116-112 by Tim Cheatham, 117-111 by Steve Weisfield and 119-109 by Julie Lederman.

They had the right man winning, but the margin of victory was, to put it kindly, surprising.

The last scorecard especially seemed one from a different fight, and fans were clearly upset about the 119-109 scoring from Lederman.

Though, ESPN’s Myron Medcalf had some good perspective:

In the end, that’s where I come in on this. Lopez remained competitive in the rounds that Lomachenko won, while the rounds Lopez won were total dominations. He won the 12th, as well. I think 116-112 is the right score. One wild scorecard doesn’t change the fact that the right boxer won.