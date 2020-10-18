There’s been plenty of discussion this season about how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finally looks like he’s enjoying the game of football again. And even Rodgers himself has discussed that belief.

From messing with head coach Matt LaFleur about headset malfunctions to upgrading his celebration game, Rodgers does appear to be having more fun out there on the field.

The play doesn’t even have to count for Rodgers to enjoy himself.

During Sunday’s Week 6 game between the Packers and Buccaneers, Rodgers thought he had himself a seven-yard touchdown run. And to celebrate it, he dove into the Key & Peele archives with the Hingle McCringleberry celebration.

Troy Aikman unsurprisingly didn’t catch on to the joke. But here’s the original skit for reference.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, he would be ruled down at the one-yard line after a replay review. Aaron Jones ended up scoring on the next play.

He just has to wait for the touchdown to get confirmed next time. We appreciate the effort, though.