The Patriots and Broncos were supposed to play in week 5 on Monday Night. However, a series of positive test from the Patriots meant the game had to be rescheduled.

The game was rescheduled to Sunday afternoon of week 6 after Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19. As of right now, there are no changes to the status of the game.

In the past 24 hours, the Patriots, Colts, Falcons all have reopened after shutting down for further testing and extra precautions. https://t.co/VcyOEzEpMG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2020

No change to the status of the #Patriots–#Broncos game as of now, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

Patriots vs. Broncos And Other Scheduling Changes

The NFL rescheduled several games to fit the Patriots and Broncos game in this week. For example, the NFL moved Broncos vs. Dolphins to week 11, Jets vs. Dolphins to week 6, and Jets vs. Chargers to week 11.

The NFL is looking to avoid adding an extra week (which would delay the start of the playoffs), and thus is trying to make the current schedule as flexible as possible.

However, the threat of COVID-19 still lingers. After the initial outbreak within the Titans, teams like the Patriots, Colts, and Falcons have seen rises in positive cases.

Additionally, players are starting to question the NFL’s response to the COVID-19 situation. Here’s what Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty had to say:

The league office and players union “don’t care,” McCourty told reporters. “For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety, it is about, ‘What can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games?’”

In terms of covid the NBA was New Zealand and the NFL is an event at the White House. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 12, 2020

Patriots vs. Broncos

The Patriots and Broncos have started their seasons off differently. New England looks to remain a playoff contender under Cam Newton while the Broncos have struggled.

The Patriots fell to the Chiefs 26-10 last week, however, Cam Newton was inactive because he had tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Broncos picked up their first win of the season against the Jets.

It wasn’t the prettiest game, and starting quarterback Brett Rypien threw three interceptions, but Melvin Gordon stepped up in a big way.

He rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries and added two touchdowns as well. Against the Patriots, Gordon will have to be equally as effective as the Patriots have one of the best passing defenses in the league. Additionally, the defense will have to step up.

Difícil la revisión pero finalmente marcan TD de @MelvinGordon25 y pone a los @Broncos adelante en el marcador ya 17 a 10 con el Punto extra En este @nyjets Vs @Broncos casi al final de la primera mitad. Dondeapostar 👉 https://t.co/4X1noheoWo pic.twitter.com/OmJkol16yN — Superbetsmexico (@superbetsmexico) October 2, 2020

However, his situation is unclear after he was arrested for DUI.

They gave up 28 points to a lowly Jets offense and were gashed by Ronald Jones earlier in the season. The Patriots have one of the strongest rushing attacks, led by Newton, and it’s likely that’s how they intend to beat the Broncos.

All in all, the Patriots are a stronger unit and they should be able to put this game away. Denver hasn’t looked great throughout the season, and I think that continues here.

However, the game could go either way if Denver’s defense steps up.

